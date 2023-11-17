 Harris Shield: Adwait Stars In General Education Victory
Harris Shield: Adwait Stars In General Education Victory

Friday, November 17, 2023
General Education Academy’s leggie Adwait Raut took a five-wicket haul against Swami Vivekanand, Kandivali and defeated them on first innings lead on day two of first round of U16 Harris Shield played at PJ Hindu Gymkhana.

Swami Vivekanand, Borivali posted 252/9 declare with the help of Adwait Kandalkar who made 98 runs in 122 balls and hit 15 boudaries in reply to IES VN Sule Guruji’s team total 182.

At Islam Gymkhana Al Barkaat English lodged follow on as in the first innings, they were bundled out for 138 and in the second innings could score 99/7 at end of the day’s play.

Brief scores: (Stumps at Day 2)

Swami Vivekanand (Kandivali) : 131 & 123/3 in 43 overs Vedant Patil 67,122 balls, 4x11, Ishan hKhandekar 37, Himanshu Singh(RAM) 5/44) lt to General Education Academy Chembur: 180 in 34 overs (Hrugved More 45, 7x4s) Sriram Pal 64, Advait Raut (LBG) 5/36) on first innings lead.

IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium Secondary School :182 & 95/2 in 23 overs(Vedant Singh 30*, Yash Jadhav 44) lt to Swami Vivekanand International School Borivali: 252/9d in 55.5 overs ( Adwait Kandalkar 98, 122 balls, 15x4s, Devash Trivedi 40, Arjun Lotlikar 32) on first innings lead.

Al Barkaat English School: 242 all out in 58 overs (Daksha Chaurasiya 53, Tanveer Chauhan 39, Aryan Prabhakar 31, Nayan Mehta (LAM) 5/70) bt VK Krishna Menon: 138 all out in 54.4 overs (Hriday Acharya 39, Yuvraj Patil 4/22) & 99/7 (Follow on) in 41 overs) on first innings lead.

IES New English School, Bandra: 117 & 106/9 decl: Shubhan Shaikh (LAM) 3/16 lt to Springfield High School (Khar): 118 in 49.1 overs Devansh Rai 33) & 95/2 in 11 overs (Meet Patel 39, Shubham Pallai 30) on first innings lead.

