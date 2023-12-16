GMAAA Annual Inter-School And Junior College Swimming Championships: Dhruti Shroff, Utkarsh Mehta Rule The Pool

At the CNM School, seventh-grader Dhruti Shroff dazzled as the standout performer on the opening day of the GMAAA Annual Inter-school and Junior College Swimming Championships at Borivali’s Mandeshwar Civic Federation’s swimming pool. Securing four gold medals in the girls under-13 category, Dhruti showcased her prowess in the 100m individual medley (01:19.96 secs), 50m freestyle (00:32.12 secs), 50m butterfly (00:33.28 secs), and 50m breaststroke (00:40.50 secs). The sole gold that eluded her was in the 100m freestyle stroke, claimed by Alina Munshi of Aditya Birla School in 01:09.69 secs. Additionally, Dhruti clinched a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke event.

In the boys under-13 division, Utkkarsh Mehta of Oberoi OGC emerged as the leader, securing gold in the 50m breaststroke (00:38.44 secs), 100m freestyle (01:01.06), and 100m freestyle (01:06.22). Despite his success, Utkkarsh settled for a bronze in the 50m freestyle.

Amatullah Dholkawala from JB Petit dominated the girls under-11 category with an impressive haul of 2 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze. Meanwhile, Rivan Kolahi proudly upheld JBCN (Parel) school's reputation by securing two golds in the under-11 section.

In the girls under-7 events, Pahel Shah of R.S.Bajaj-AVM shone brightly, securing three golds and a silver. On the boys' side, Shaurya Agnihotri from R.N.Podar stood out with two golds and a silver in the under-7 section.

The hosts, MCF, celebrated the participation of nearly 400 boys and girls from various city and suburban schools.