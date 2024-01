Giles Shield: Pranav Iyengar Shines As Modern Triumph

Pranav Iyengar's impressive 36-ball 70 led Modern English School Chembur to a dominant victory of an innings and 89 runs against Antonio da Silva High School Dadar in the MSSA Giles Shield Super League's first round of inter-school cricket on Wednesday.

After dismissing Antonio for 109 in their first innings, Modern English School, Chembur declared at 291 for eight and then bowled out Antonio for 93, securing a comprehensive win.

With six points, Modern English School leads the points table, while Antonion da Silva is yet to score.

Meanwhile, at Parsee Gymkhana ground, Al Barkaat English School, Kurla, posted an impressive 311 for one wicket, with Aakash Mangde (196) and Shaurya Patil (105) contributing significantly to their runs.

Anjuman I-Islam's Vedant Gore's nine-wicket haul in the match went in vain as Oxford Public School, Kandivali notched up the all-important first innings lead to take three points.

Brief scores

Oxford Public School Kandivali: 165 (Arhan Patel 56; Vedant Gore 4-46, Salman Khan 3-23) & 107 (Shahid Khan 39; Vedant Gore 5-36, Atharva Kini 3/14) bt Anjuman I-Islam CSTM: 141 (Anuj Choudhary 32, Ramprasad Vishwakarma 30; Neel Patil 4-29 & 98-5 (Laxman Vishwakarma 35) by first innings lead. Points: Oxford (3) Anjuman I-Islam (0); Antonio da Silva High School, Dadar: 109 (Nikhil Verma 52; Shashank Naik 3-10, Jasmeet Singh 3-23) & 93 (Vivaan Jobanputra 3-18, Nishad Parab 3-20) lost to Modern English School, Chembur: 291/8d (Pranav Iyengar 70, Aryan Kamble 61, Jasmeet Singh 43, Aaradhya Chavan 41, Rishabh Sadake 33; Nikhil Verma 4-87) by an innings & 89 runs.Points: Modern Eng School 6- Antoio da Silva: 0; IES English School, Bandra: 150 (Arnav Mirge 47, Aarav Gupta 46; Meet Damania 3-22, Veer Shinde 3-45, Ayushman Yadav 5-13) & 180-8 (Harsh Kadam 54, Aarav Gupta 45, Gandharv Haldankar 4-75) bt National English School, Virar: 111 (Aarav Zagade 5-18, Devang Tandel 3-15) on first innings lead. IES Eng Bandra(3) National (1); Don Bosco, Matunga: 109 (Rugved Lad 33, Hardik Kumar 4-25) & 128-2 (Shaarvin Soni 44*, Swanand Palav 36*) lost to Al Barkaat English School Kurla: 311/1 decl (Aakash Mangde 196*, Shaurya Patil 105*) on first innings lead. Points: Al Barkaat: 3- Don Bosco: 1