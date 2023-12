Giles Shield: Arhaam Jain Stars In Oxford High School (Kandivali) Victory

Arhaam Jain’s century helped Oxford Public School (Kandivali) beat Swami Vivekanand International, Borivali by 126 runs in the Giles Shield match on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Oxford Public School : 271-6 (Arhaam Jain 100, Arhaan Patel 66; Uday Singh 3/55) bt Swami Vivekanand International, Borivali: 145 (Saish Padwal 46) by 126 runs; Anjuman-I-Islam High School (Urdu): 124 (Mohd. Sadim 34; Nikhil Verma 5-40, Rudra Patkar 3-18) lost to Dr Antonio Da Silva High School: 125-0 (Nikhil Verma 70*,) by 10 wickets; Balmohan Vidyamandir Marathi: 82 (Vivaan Jobanputra 4-26, Jasmit Singh 3-17) lost to Modern English School: 83/2 (Rishab Sadake 36*) by 8 wkts; Swami Vivekanand High School, Chembur: 59 (Vedant Gore 5-19) lost to Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School (DN Road): 63/2 by 8 wkts; Vasant Vihar High School, Thane: 104 (Om Pawar 40; Yug Joshi 5-37, Hardik Kumar 3-16) lost to Al Barkaat MMI English School, Kurla: 106-4 (Aakash Mangde 49*; Devanshu Mane 3-15) by 6 wkts; Kanchan High School, Nalasopara: 98 (Atharva Parab 3-18, Shaurya Rane 3-15) lost to Don Bosco High School: 101/3 (Ujjwal Singh 3-40) by 7 wkts; National English School: 209-8 (Reeve Rodrigues 32, Neil Bhatt 31) bt IES Secondary, Mulund: 155 (Yug Patil 57; Veer Shinde 4-31) by 54 runs; General Education Academy, Chembur: 157.