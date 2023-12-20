MCC Talent Search Cricket: Opener Arish Shines In Mumbai CC’s 6-wicket Win

Representative Image

Arish Khan, the opening batsman for Mumbai Cricket Club 'A,' showcased his batting prowess with an impressive, unbeaten 44 runs off 47 balls, including five boundaries.

His stellar performance played a crucial role in Mumbai Cricket Club 'A' securing a convincing six-wicket victory against B4 Sports Club in a boys' under-12 league match of the MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament, hosted by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) at the Air India ground in Kalina.

B4 Sports Club, choosing to bat first, struggled to set a formidable total, managing only 135 for 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Aditya Singh (30 runs) and Soham Palai (23 runs) were the standout performers with the bat for B4 Sports Club.

In the chase of a modest target, Mumbai Cricket Club comfortably reached 139 for the loss of just four wickets in 19.2 overs. Arish Khan, the leading opener, anchored Mumbai CC's innings and remained unbeaten to guide them to victory.

Aakash Tripathi, a left-hander, contributed with a valuable 36 runs to support Khan's efforts. B4 Sports Club's Ashish Khedekar showcased a commendable bowling performance, claiming 3 wickets for 15 runs in an attempt to defend their total.

Brief scores: B4 Sports Club 135-7 (Aditya Singh 30, Soham Palai 23) lost to Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ 139-4(Arish Khan 44*, Aakash Tripathi 36; Ashish Khedekar 3-15). Result: Mumbai CC ‘A’ won by 6 wickets.