Giles Shield 2023-24: Aakash Mangde Century Puts Al Barkaat In Driver's Seat vs Don Bosco

Mumbai: Aakash Mangde from Al Barkaat showcased a stellar performance, slamming a century with an unbeaten 113 runs in 83 balls, featuring an impressive 21 fours. Hardik Kumar complemented the team's success by scalping four wickets, leading them to a dominant position against Don Bosco English School in the first round of the U14 Giles Shield Cricket Tournament at Parsee Gymkhana on Tuesday.

In the same match, Don Bosco, opting to bat first, struggled to a total of 109 runs as the left-arm spinner wreaked havoc, claiming four crucial wickets and disrupting the Matunga batters' lineup.

In a separate encounter, Antonio da Silva chose to bat first and managed to score 109 runs against Modern English School Chembur. The Chembur lads reached a comfortable position at 147 for four, with pacer Shashwat Naik and Jasmit Singh combining to take six wickets.

Nikhil Verma, the opener for Antonio de Silv High School from Dadar, held the fort with a fine half-century (52) in a game played at Matunga Gymkhana.

Brief Scores

1. Oxford Public School Kandivali: i65 (Arhan Patel 56, Vedant Gore 4-46, Salman Khan 3-23) vs Anjuman I-Islam CSTM: 74-4 in 27 overs Anuj Choudhary 32; Antonio da Silva High School Dadar: 109 (Nikhil Verma 52; Shashank Naik 3-10, Jasmeet Singh 3-23 vs Modern English School Chembur: 147-4 (Aryan Kamble 61, Jasmeet Singh 43, Rishabh Sadake 33; Nikhil Verma 3-31); IES English School, Bandra: 150 (Arnav Mirge 47, Aarav Gupta 46; Meet Damania 3-22, Veer Shinde 3-45, Ayushman Yadav (OB) 5-13) vs National English School Virar: 30/0; Don Bosco, Matunga: 109 (Rugved Lad 33, Hardik Kumar 4-25) vs Al Barkaat English School Kurla: 145/1 (Aakash Mangde 113*)