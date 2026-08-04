FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

The news you need, the context that matters | AI

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Vidyavihar Hit-And-Run Case: Minor Accused Absconding After Bail Cancellation, Mumbai Police Launch Search (Read more...)

2. Anti-Betting Reels Turn Violent: Mumbai Content Creator Allegedly Kidnapped, Assaulted; Four Arrested (Read more...)

3. Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Moderate Showers Likely As IMD Issues No Rain Alert For City (Read more...)

Mumbai is expected to witness moderate rain and generally cloudy skies on Tuesday, with no weather alert issued by the IMD | File Pic (Representatiional Image)

4. Kanwariyas 'Assault' Cops In Meerut Over Minor Dispute? Police Clarify Over Viral Video Showing Violence (Read more...)

5. Who Is Dr Jahnavi Das? Meet Prashant Kishor's Wife, The Apollo Doctor With ₹100 Crore Assets (Read more...)

6. Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained After FIR Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Trisha; TVK Vs DMK Political Row Escalates (Read more...)

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin | PTI

7. 'A Matter Of Immense Pride': CM Omar Abdullah Congratulates Auqib Nabi As J&K Pacer Scripts History With Maiden India Test Team Selection (Read more...)

8. Independence Day 2026: Five Apps That Let You Learn About India's Grand History (Read more...)

9. Bhumi Pednekkar's Former Teacher Recalls Her 'Disrespectful' Behaviour, Questions Her Views On 'Respect' Amid NEET Protest Row (Read more...)

Bhumi Pednekkar | Screenshot

10. 'Illegal, Unacceptable': Mrunal Thakur Warns Legal Action Over Deepfake Content & Identity Misuse (Read more...)