'Illegal, Unacceptable': Mrunal Thakur Warns Legal Action Over Deepfake Content & Identity Misuse

Actress Mrunal Thakur has spoken out against the growing misuse of artificial intelligence after discovering deepfake content using her identity online. The actress issued a stern warning on social media, stating that any further misuse of her likeness would invite legal action.

As AI-generated images and videos continue to spread across the internet, several celebrities have expressed concern over deepfake content and its impact. Mrunal is the latest actor to condemn the practice publicly.

On Monday (August 4), Mrunal Thakur took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a strongly-worded statement, calling the creation and circulation of deepfake content using her identity "illegal and unacceptable."

She wrote, "Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action."

Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action. — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) August 3, 2026

However, the actress did not specifically mention which AI photo or video she was referring to. Mrunal joins a growing list of actors who have voiced concerns over the rise of AI-generated fake content.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna had condemned the circulation of a manipulated video featuring her, describing the incident as deeply hurtful. She also called for stronger action to curb online misinformation and the misuse of AI technology.

Janhvi Kapoor has also spoken about the impact of deepfake images, highlighting how such content can affect both an actor's personal and professional life.

Reflecting on the issue, she said, "It gets circulated as if it’s something I’ve put out. That creates a certain kind of impression. If tomorrow I tell a director I’m not comfortable wearing something, someone can pull up those pictures and say, ‘But you’ve done this before.’ Even if they don’t say it, it makes you think," she said. “It upsets me, of course. But I feel like I don’t have that much of a voice to complain,” she added.

You deserve a special place in hell if you are using AI to modify pictures and videos of girls. Its the like the worst thing to do on Internet and people who support it should be jailed.

Hopefully a strict law is passed — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) August 3, 2026

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was last seen in Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans.

Mrunal will next be seen in films like Pooja Meri Jaan and Raaka.