Who Is Dr Jahnavi Das? Meet Prashant Kishor's Wife, The Apollo Doctor With ₹100 Crore Assets

Jahnavi Das with Prashant Kishor | @Jahnavi Das Instagram

Bankipur: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday breached the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) long-standing fortress in Bihar, winning the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in his electoral debut.The seat, held by the BJP since 1995, fell vacant after former MLA Nitin Nabin became the party's national president and was later elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Following Kishor's victory, public curiosity has grown around his personal life, his wife, Dr Jahnavi Das, who has largely stayed away from the political spotlight.

Speaking to NDTV after her husband's victory, Dr Das said she does not play a central role in Kishor's political work and prefers to keep it that way. "We are all very, very happy. And I would like to thank the almighty Maa Kamakhya, the people of Bankipur, the people of Bihar, and each and every member of the Jan Suraaj team for this big victory," she told NDTV.

Who is Dr Jahnavi Das

Dr Jahnavi Das is an MBBS graduate and an experienced healthcare administrator from Assam. She currently serves as the Senior Advisor for Special Projects at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

She is believed to be in her early-to-mid 40s, although her exact date of birth has not been publicly disclosed. Prashant Kishor was born on March 20, 1977, and is 49 years old in 2026.

According to Kishor's election affidavit filed for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, Dr Das has declared assets worth over ₹100 crore, more than Kishor himself.

The couple first met while working together on United Nations-led public health and youth development programmes. They have one son, Daibik Bhardwaj.