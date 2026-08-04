Anti-Betting Reels Turn Violent: Mumbai Content Creator Allegedly Kidnapped, Assaulted; Four Arrested | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Powai police arrested four individuals for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 28-year-old content creator who had been posting videos against online betting apps. The accused allegedly promoted a betting app called 'Reel Creators' through Instagram and targeted the complainant after he uploaded counter-reels warning people about the alleged dangers of such apps.

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The incident took place on July 26 in Powai, while the victim, Chetan Devalkar, approached the police on August 2. Within 24 hours of registering the FIR, the Powai police arrested all four accused.



According to the police, the main accused, Pratik Shinde, had allegedly been promoting the betting app through his Instagram account for several months. On Shinde's behalf, another accused, Aniket Godase, allegedly threatened Devalkar and warned him via Instagram to stop posting videos roasting Shinde. Despite the threats, Devalkar continued uploading counter-reels.



On July 26, at around 7.30 pm, Devalkar was at Panchkutir in Powai when accused Yash Babare allegedly approached him and struck up a friendly conversation. Babare then allegedly lured him near a black Scorpio SUV, pushed him into the vehicle, and forced him to sit behind the front seat. One of the accused allegedly covered Devalkar's mouth, pressed his leg against his neck, brandished a knife, and threatened to stab him.





The vehicle then drove away, during which two more accused joined them. A total of seven allegedly assaulted Devalkar by punching and kicking him, abused him verbally, and one of them allegedly hit him with a bamboo stick. According to the complaint, Pratik Shinde told Devalkar that he could also earn money by promoting betting apps but should stop making counter-reels against them. Fearing for his life, Devalkar told the accused that he would comply. At around 11.35 pm, the accused allegedly released him at Kalamboli.



After receiving medical treatment, Devalkar approached the Powai police on August 2. Following the registration of the case, the police arrested all four accused.



The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Babare, a resident of Vikhroli; Pratik Shinde, a resident of Indapur in Pune district; Aniket Godase, a resident of Phaltan in Satara district; and Sunil Kuchekar, a resident of Chikhali in Pune district. The complainant, Chetan Devalkar, is a resident of Vikhroli.