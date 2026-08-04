Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Alleges ₹18-Crore Scam, Seeks CID Probe; 46 Employees Suspended | File Pic

Mumbai: The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has alleged financial irregularities amounting to nearly ₹18 crore at the Prabhadevi shrine, claiming that the alleged scam involved theft of donations and unauthorised facilitation of darshan. Trust chairman Sada Sarvankar on Monday said 46 employees had been suspended and nine people arrested in connection with the case, adding that the Trust would seek a CID probe.

Trust Sought ACB Assistance After Suspicions Emerged

Addressing a press conference, Sarvankar alleged that the Trust sought the assistance of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after suspicions arose over the activities of certain temple employees. He said the Trust had written to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which an ACB officer was appointed to monitor the temple's functioning, including the cash-counting process.

Sarvankar alleged that some of the individuals against whom action had links with Shiv Sena (UBT). However, the party has not responded to the allegations till Monday evening.

CCTV Review and Surveillance Led to Action

According to Sarvankar, ACB personnel were deployed at different entry gates of the temple, while CCTV footage and other evidence were examined, leading to the detection of the alleged irregularities and subsequent action against the employees concerned.

He alleged that those suspended were involved in theft or in facilitating devotees' darshan in violation of temple rules. Sarvankar identified Rajan Pendulkar as the prime accused, claiming that his alleged role emerged through CCTV footage, following which action was initiated against others purportedly linked to him.

Trust Claims Donations Increased After Crackdown

Siddhivinayak Temple Trust trustee Rahul Londhe said, "After the incident came to light, there was a sudden increase in donations to the temple. The rise in donations should be audited. We are running the administration with due vigilance. A racket was operating from Dadar right up to the temple, and all those involved have been apprehended."

The Trust also alleged that some individuals accepted online payments from devotees in the name of VIP or special darshan. Sarvankar claimed that action had been taken against 19 more people in connection with these allegations. He further alleged that similar unauthorised arrangements for darshan were being operated through flower shops near the temple and said action had been initiated against those found to be involved.

The Trust maintained that the probe extended beyond cash counting to include other alleged irregularities in the temple's darshan system.

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