Kanwariyas 'Assault' Cops In Meerut Over Minor Dispute? Police Clarify Over Viral Video Showing Violence |

Meerut: A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has gone viral on social media, showing a group of Kanwariyas allegedly assaulting a man following a dispute after a road accident on Monday. The footage shows the group slapping, kicking, abusing and beating the man with a stick near a police jeep.

यूपी : मेरठ में कांवड़ियों ने दो पुलिसकर्मियों को पुलिस जीप से बाहर निकालकर पीटा, कपड़े फाड़ दिए। दरअसल, बाइक सवार व्यक्ति ने कांवड़ियों को टक्कर मार दी थी। इस सूचना पर थाने के 2 पुलिसकर्मी सादा कपड़ों में जीप लेकर पहुंच गए। आरोपी व्यक्ति तो भाग गया, लेकिन कांवड़ियों ने… pic.twitter.com/sVorKI19Va — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) August 3, 2026

The video was initially shared with claims that two police personnel had been dragged out of a police jeep, assaulted and had their clothes torn by Kanwariyas. The claim was widely circulated on social media, with several users alleging that the attack took place after police reached the spot following an accident involving a biker and Kanwariyas.

Meerut Police Says, 'No Cops Were Attacked'

However, Meerut Police has denied these claims, clarifying that no police personnel were assaulted during the incident. Responding to the viral posts, the police termed the claims of policemen being beaten and their clothes being torn as false.

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According to the police, the man seen in the video has been identified as Sonu, who was riding a motorcycle when it allegedly collided with a Kanwariya returning from Haridwar with holy water. The collision led to an argument that quickly escalated into a physical assault. Police said Sonu underwent a medical examination and legal action is being initiated in the matter.

Police Clarifies Facts Of The Incident

In another clarification, Meerut Police said the incident occurred on Sunday night after a Kanwariya travelling towards Haridwar on a motorcycle collided with another Kanwariya returning with holy water. The argument between the two sides soon turned into a scuffle.

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Police from Daurala Police Station immediately reached the spot, brought the situation under control and took members of both groups to the police station for medical examination. Officials said both sides were counselled and later allowed to leave for their respective destinations.

The police further stated that neither side has filed a formal complaint, and the law-and-order situation in the area remains completely normal. Meanwhile, the viral video continues to circulate on social media, with authorities urging people not to spread misleading claims regarding the incident.