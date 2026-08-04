Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Moderate Showers Likely As IMD Issues No Rain Alert For City

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and gusty winds on Tuesday morning as monsoon conditions continued to prevail across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of moderate rainfall and thundershowers for Mumbai but has not issued any rain alert for the city this week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rain during the day. While widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely, isolated pockets may experience moderate to heavy showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts likely to reach 50–60 kmph during intense rain spells. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday morning was 28°C.

The month of August has begun on a wet note, with Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessing moderate to heavy spells of rain over the past few days. The weather department has indicated that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue across the city through the week, keeping monsoon conditions active.

In its monthly outlook for August, the IMD said rainfall across the country is likely to remain normal to below normal, while average minimum temperatures are expected to be normal to above normal. Although El Niño conditions had raised concerns over below-normal monsoon rainfall this year, the heavy showers received across Mumbai and neighbouring districts in early July have helped the city overcome its seasonal rainfall deficit.

AQI.in

AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, the continuous rainfall has also kept Mumbai's air quality in the healthy range. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 31 on Tuesday morning, remaining in the 'Good' category. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general public.

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