'A Matter Of Immense Pride': CM Omar Abdullah Congratulates Auqib Nabi As J&K Pacer Scripts History With Maiden India Test Team Selection |

Srinagar: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday congratulated cricketer Auqib Nabi from Jammu and Kashmir for earning a place in the Indian cricket team for the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The Office of the Chief Minister said: “The Chief Minister has extended his heartiest congratulations to cricketer Auqib Nabi on earning a place in the Indian squad for the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. He described his selection as a matter of immense pride for Jammu and Kashmir and an inspiration for countless young sportspersons across the region. The Chief Minister wished him every success on the international stage and expressed hope that he would make the most of this opportunity and bring laurels to the country.”

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Auqib Nabi has earned his maiden call‑up to the Indian Test squad, replacing the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. He becomes the first‑ever cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for India’s Test team.

Auqib made history by claiming 60 wickets in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season and playing a pivotal role in guiding Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Though Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik previously played for India in limited‑overs formats, Auqib received his maiden Test call‑up as a replacement for Bumrah, thereby becoming the first cricketer from J&K to be picked for a Test series.

The two‑match Test series against Sri Lanka begins on August 15, 2026. Auqib was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka recently, where he claimed six wickets in two first‑class matches.

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