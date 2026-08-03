IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out With Injury, BCCI Names J&K's Auqib Nabi As Replacement

Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series starting on August 15. Bumrah was named in the initial squad but is yet to fully recover from a knee injury, ruling him out of contention. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has turned to Auqib Nabi, handing the J&K pacer his maiden Test call up.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka as he has not yet fully recovered from the left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England. The Men's Selection Committee has named Auqib Nabi as Bumrah's replacement," BCCI said in a statement.

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Bumrah had missed an ODI against England in Lord's after swelling in his knee but was deemed fit for the two Tests. However, on further inspection at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, he complained of pain, needing further rest. It is a recurring injury for the premier fast bowler, who continues to manage it from the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year.

BCCI has called up Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi. Nabi has been a standout performer in domestic cricket over the last two seasons, while was also added as a late stand by for the Afghanistan test.

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Nabi claimed 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 wickets in the 2025-26 campaign, playing a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka recently, where he claimed six wickets in two first-class matches.