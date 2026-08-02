Major Setback! Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of IND Vs SL Test Series After Knee Injury

Jasprit Bumrah | Twitter/BCCI

India fast bowler JAsprit Bumrah has been ruled out of contention for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting later this month. Bumrah had missed an ODI against England in Lord's after swelling in his knee but was deemed fit for the two Tests. However, no reports emerge that the fast bowler has complained of pain and a replacement for him will be named in due course.

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As per Times of India, Bumrah had reported to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru ahead of the Test series. The injury has been a long one, with first symptoms appearing during India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign at home earlier this year.

He missed the Lord's ODI with a swelling on his knee and after initially assements in Bengaluru, it is believed that his recovery would take longer. Bumrah could well be available for the 2nd Test, but BCCI are believed to err on the side of caution and let him rest and recuperate.

Bumrah was named in the 15-man squad for the two Tests earlier this week. He was expected to lead the attack which also includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar.

In terms of replacement, India could call up Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi. Nabi has been a standout performer in domestic cricket over the last two seasons, while was also added as a late stand by for the Afghanistan test.