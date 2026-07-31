Rishabh Pant Turns To Mentor MS Dhoni, Trains With Former Captain In Ranchi Ahead Of IND Vs SL Test Series | VIDEO

In a bid to re-discover his form, Rishabh Pant seems to have sought out his idol MS Dhoni ahead of the IND vs SL test series. Pant was spotted training at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) facilities in Ranchi, in the presence of MS Dhoni. Shahbaz Nadeem, a former India cricketer and Pant's ex-Delhi Capitals teammate, posted a picture of himself posing alongside Dhoni and Pant at the gym.

Dhoni is amongst the greatest captains and wicket-keepers in the cricket and Pant has always looked up to him. The duo were spotted together in the UK, as they watched the India vs England Lord's ODI in action. While that seemed as a coincidence, Pant's presence in Ranchi only confirms that the wicket-keeper has turned to Dhoni for advice.

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Pant's career is at crossroads. The Delhi wicketkeeper was regarded as one of the finest all format prospects when he burst onto the scene as a teenager. While Pant has excelled in the longest format, his returns in limited overs have been well below par.

The left-hander has now fallen behind Ishan Kishan in the pecking order. His form in the IPL has also nosedived after his record move to Lucknow, and has since returned to Delhi Capitals in a blockbuster trade. However his poor form and captaincy cost him the deputy title, in less than a year after being named vice-captain.

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Dhoni is no stranger to pressure. His calmness on the field and quick thinking have earned him the nickname of 'Captain Cool' over the years. Spending time with the former India captain can only help Pant re-discover his lost touch. Rishabh is known to work with former players, having previously spent time with Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh.

The timing of this is crucial. Pant enjoyed an extended break after the IPL, having missed out on selection in either of India's tours. He returns to action in the Test series against Sri Lanka, starting mid-August. Rejuvenated and with the guidance of Dhoni, Pant will hope to lay his marker down in Sri Lanka.