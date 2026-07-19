Is Rohit Sharma Retiring? MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Bollywood Celebs Spotted At Lord's Amid Farewell Buzz

A host of Indian cricket legends and Bollywood celebrities descended on Lord's Cricket Ground for the third ODI between India and England on Sunday. While the iconic London ground is known to be a hotspot for Indian celebrities when the Men in Blue are in action, Sunday's occassion has furthered only more speculation.

MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Pant, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar were among the prominent names spotted enjoying the action from the stands. The gathering of celebs comes amid growing reports of the Lord's ODI being Rohit Sharma's last ODI. Rohit's wife and parents were also in attendance, only fuelling the rumours.

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Is Rohit Sharma retiring?

Rohit has already retired from Test and T20I cricket, making ODI cricket his only remaining international format. The 39-year-old's recent scores of 11 and 26 in the first two matches of the series have further intensified discussions over his future. Reports in the build up to the game suggested that the Indian team management were looking beyond the former captain, with Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings.

Ritika's presence at Lord's added further interest to the build-up to the highly anticipated contest. Furthermore, several high profile Bollywood celebrities and Rohit's former teammates including Yuvraj and Dhoni were in stands, adding to the suspense. The 39-year-old is yet to comment on the speculation and whether an announcement is eminent is unclear.