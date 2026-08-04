MS Dhoni's High-Speed Superbike Ride At Chennai Track Leaves Fans In Awe | Video

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Former India captain MS Dhoni once again sent fans into a frenzy, this time not with a cricket bat but on a superbike at the Madras International Circuit near Chennai. The 45-year-old legend participated in a promotional event organised by TVS Eurogrip, where he completed a series of high-speed laps to test the company's flagship motorcycle tyres. Videos of Dhoni confidently attacking the racing line quickly went viral across social media, delighting both cricket and motorsport enthusiasts.

Wearing full racing gear, Dhoni showcased his long-standing passion for motorcycles as photographers and spectators gathered around the pit lane after his ride. He removed his helmet, waved to the cheering crowd, and acknowledged the fans, who responded with thunderous applause. The heartwarming interaction further cemented his enduring popularity, even away from the cricket field.

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Dhoni has maintained a low profile since the end of IPL 2026, spending much of his time in Ranchi with his famed collection of motorcycles and cars while fulfilling select brand commitments. His appearance in Chennai, however, reignited speculation over his future with the Chennai Super Kings. Questions remain over whether the five-time IPL-winning captain will return for one final season in 2027 after missing IPL 2026 due to injury.

Although discussions surrounding his cricketing future continue, Dhoni appeared focused solely on enjoying his favourite pastime. His latest superbike outing once again highlighted that while fans eagerly await clarity on his IPL plans, "Captain Cool" continues to embrace life beyond cricket with the same calmness and passion that defined his legendary career.