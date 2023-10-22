Five-A-Side Rink Football Tournament: St. Joseph’s Outplay Our Lady of Lourdes

St. Joseph’s ‘A’ (Juhu) showed good understanding and excellent teamwork as they scored an authoritative 6-1 win against Our Lady of Lourdes ‘A’ (Malad) in a Men’s Open second round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organized 5-a-side Rink football tournament, played under floodlights at the Gymkhana’s tennis courts.

The Juhu outfit played as a well-oiled unit and hit the rival citadel at regular intervals to charge to a massive win. Strikers Abrar Shaikh, Mausam Bhunia, Tushar Bhosale, Sagar Kamble, Nehar Tirkey and Christopher Rebello struck one goal each to complete the winning tally. Our Lady of Lourdes scored a consolation goal through Terrence John’s efforts.

In another match, Mount Carmel (Bandra) produced a solid attacking performance and blanked Immaculate Conception ‘C’ (Borivali) by a comfortable 5-0 margin. Leading Mount Carmel’s charge to victory was strikers Adnan S. and Yogesh Kadam both scoring a brace of goals each while Nester D. got one to seal the win.

Results (Round-2): St. Joseph's 'A' (Juhu) 6 (Abrar Shaikh, Mausam Bhunia, Tushar Bhosale, Sagar Kamble, Nehar Tirkey, Christopher Rebello) beat Our Lady of Lourdes 'A' (Malad) 1 (Terrence John). Mount Carmel (Bandra) 5 (Adnan S. 2, Yogesh Kadam 2, Nester D.) beat Immaculate Conception 'C' (Borivali).

