5-A-Side-Rink Football Tournament: St. St Blaise Overcome St Anthony’s 3-2

St. Blaise ‘D’ (Amboli) scored a hard-fought 3-2 win against St. Anthony’s ‘B’ (Vakola) in a Men’s Open second round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organized 5-a-side Rink football tournament, played under floodlights at the gymkhana’s tennis courts.

The Amboli side scored through the efforts of Rishi Balekar, Nitesh Mahtre and Clyburn Pereira, all chipping with one each while St. Anthony’s scored through Salman Ahmed and Moses Alexander.

Our Lady of Health (Sahar) also worked hard to record a fighting 3-2 win against Divine Mercy (Bhyander) in another second round encounter. Pasha Shaikh, Krishna Kamble and Rajiv Yadav were bang on target with a goal apiece for the winning team while Divine Mercy scored through Pascol Kushero and Soham Pawar.

St. Peter’s (Bandra) had things their own way and charged to a 3-1 win against Infant Jesus (Vasai). Karan Kapoor struck a brace of goals while Jonathan D’Gama got one to complete the win. The Vasai outfit pulled one back through Jills George.

In the first match, Holy Cross ‘A’ (Juhu) blanked St. Francis Xavier’s (Giriz) 2-0. Strikers Chirag Gawde and Nikhil Vittel scored for the Juhu outfit.

