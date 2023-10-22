Pele Birthday Special: Looking Back At The Late Footballer's Remarkable Career

Pele. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Brazil football legend Pele was arguably the greatest player to be born in the sport and was born on October 23rd in State of Mians Gerais. He would have turned 83 on October 23rd (Monday) had he been alive and it's worth looking at his career achievements. It's worth noting that Pele grew up playing football barefoot in the streets of the country, underlining his passion for the game.

Pele was the elder of the two siblings and made his senior team debut for Santos FC, aged 15, on September 7th, 1956 and delivered an impressive performance in his team's 7-1 victory. Following the World Cup victory in 1958 and 1962, recognized clubs like Juventus, Real Madrid, and Manchester United tried to sign him, but it went in vain.

In total, Pele amassed 77 goals in 92 international appearances and was part of Brazil's World Cup-winning sides in 1958, 1962, and 1970. He also has a staggering 1283 goals under his belt.

Life after retirement:

Pele retired from professional football in the year 1977, but his legacy continued to live on and inspired several youngsters to choose it as their career. The late footballer is also widely known for his philanthropic work, having established the Pele foundation in 1993 to assist social projects in the country.

Pele has also worked with organizations like UNICEF and FIFA to promote sports and education among underprivileged children. The legend breathed his last on December 29th, 2022 following a prolonged illness.