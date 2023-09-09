Neymar Celebrates Like Pele After Surpassing Brazil Football Legend's Record (WATCH)

Star Brazilian footballer Neymar broke late legend Pele's record of 77 goals for the national team in the World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia. After hitting the record-breaking goal, the veteran footballer also celebrated in Pele's style, with a punch in the air as the late footballer used to do.

Neymar's 78th goal of his career arrived after a low cross into the middle of the penalty box as the striker kept his calm and finished it accurately and punched in the air. The goal in the 61st minute of the game in a massive 5-1 victory was the last of the contest, also being scored by the 31-year-old, which was the 79th of his career.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After handed a plaque by the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, the striker spoke to the media and said:

"I am very happy, no words for this. I never thought I would reach this record."

Rodrigues later reiterated that Neymar had become the top goal-scorer for Brazil in matches against the national teams. Pele foundation also went on to acknowledge the star footballer's achievement.

Pele died in December 2022 following a long battle with cancer:

Pele, considered as football's first biggest global superstar, died on December 30th 2022 aged 82 after a long battle with colon cancer. The Brazilian legend underwent treatment in September 2021 and had been hospitalised due to multiple other issues.

At age 17, Pele made his debut for Brazil and claimed a hat-trick in the 1958 World Cup final. Later, he served as the captain of Brazil's 1970 world-beating team, which is widely regarded as the greatest team the world has ever seen. The Golden Generation of Brazil included Pele.

During his glorious career, the late footballer won three World Cups in 1958, 1962, and 1970.