Neymar Jr. Set To Play In India For The First Time; Here's How & When

Neymar Jr. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The AFC Champions League's most recent draw placed Mumbai City FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) in the same group as Al-Hilal, giving Brazilian superstar Neymar the opportunity to play an official match in India for the first time in his career. It will indeed be an unprecedented moment for India and all its football fans.

Al-Hilal has had a packed transfer window thus far, roping in the likes of Neymer, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergey Milinkovic-Savic among others. The couple of other teams in Group D are FC Nassaji Mazandaran from Iran and Uzbekistan's PFC Navbahor Namangan. Last week, the 31-year-old walked into a fabulous reception in Riyadh as the former Barcelona footballer came at the iconic King Fahd International Stadium.

While the forward players sat out of the game against Al-Fahya on Saturday, and is likely to make his debut later on Thursday against Al-Raed. The Belewadi Stadium in Pune will host Mumbai FC's home games.

The group stage of the 2023 AFC Champions League:

Group A: Al-Faiha FC, Pakhtakor, Ahla FC, Al Ain FC

Group B: Al-Saad, Nasaf, Al-Faisaly, Sharjah FC

Group C: Al-Ittihad, Sepahan SC, Air Force Club, AGMK FC

Group D: Al-Hilal, FC Nassaji Mazandaran, Mumbai City FC, PFC Navbahor Namangan

Group E: Persepolis, Al-Duhail, Istiklol, Al-Nassr

Group F: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Bangkok United, Lion City Sailors, Kitchee

Group G: Terengganu FC, Bali United, Stallion Laguna, Central Coast Mariners

Group H: Haiphong FC, Hougang United, Sabah FC, PSM Makassar

Group I: CPK, Tainan City, FC Ulaanbaatar, Taichung Futuro.

The competition starts on September 18th, 2024.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)