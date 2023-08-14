Neymar Set To Leave PSG For $175 Million Deal From Al Hilal: Report

Brazilian football star Neymar is all set to join Al Hilal after Paris Saint Germain agreed on a two-year deal to sell their superstar winger to the Saudi Arabian club on Monday. He will undergo a medical test at Al Hilal soon.

Media reports in Saudi claim that Neymar's transfer deal is worth $175 million (£86m), making him the most high-profile name to join the Saudi Pro League in this summer's transfer window.

Neymar had joined PSG for a world record deal woth 220 million euros ($241m) from Barcelona in 2017. Some media reports on Sunday claimed that Al-Hilal would offer him in the region of $80 million.

If Neymar does end up moving to Saudi Arabia he will join a growing list of top players lured to the oil-rich kingdom since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January.

Al-Hilal have traditionally been one of Saudi Arabia's top clubs and have been crowned Asian Champions League winners on four occasions.

Neymar will be the second big name that will leave PSG after Lionel Messi, who joined David Beckham's Inter Miami at the end of last season.

Al Hilal recently lost out on a chance to sign Neymar's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who turned down £258m bid from the club.