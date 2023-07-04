Brazilian Football Star Neymar Jr. Fined ₹28.6 Crore For Breaking Environmental Rules

Brazilian authorities have announced that Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, has been fined a substantial amount of 16 million reais ($3.33 million, (₹28.6 crore) for breaching environmental regulations during the construction of his luxurious coastal mansion in southeastern Brazil.

Authorities orders disregarded by Neymar

The allegations made by local authorities last month have now been confirmed, stating that Neymar's lavish project violated regulations pertaining to the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock, and sand. Situated in Mangaratiba, a town along the southern coast of Rio de Janeiro state, the estate faced scrutiny from authorities, who uncovered multiple environmental violations during the construction process.

Among the violations discovered at the opulent property were unauthorised work subject to environmental control, the unauthorised capture and diversion of river water, as well as the unauthorized removal of land and vegetation.

In response to these findings, authorities promptly cordoned off the site and ordered a halt to all activities. However, Brazilian media reported that Neymar allegedly hosted a party at the mansion and even took a dip in the artificial lake, disregarding the authorities' orders.

Environmental bodies to probe case

Apart from the significant fine, the case will undergo further investigation by various environmental regulatory bodies, including the local attorney general's office, the state civil police, and the environmental protection office. These organizations will closely scrutinize the matter to ensure appropriate actions are taken to address the environmental violations.

Mangaratiba's environmental body released a statement on Monday specifying that the violations occurred during the construction of an artificial lake on Neymar's mansion premises. The case will be thoroughly examined by the local attorney general's office, state civil police, and other environmental control bodies, in addition to the imposed fine.

As of now, Neymar's spokesperson has declined to provide any comment regarding the matter.