 Enabler Out Of Contention For Indian Turf Invitation Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsEnabler Out Of Contention For Indian Turf Invitation Cup

Enabler Out Of Contention For Indian Turf Invitation Cup

The triumphant steed, who brought pride to the Narredu family, including trainer Mallesh and his son Yash, has encountered a lung infection upon reaching Kolkata after a taxing journey from Mumbai.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

Indian Derby champion, Enabler, unfortunately won't grace the tracks for the upcoming Indian Turf Invitation Cup in Kolkata on March 3.

The triumphant steed, who brought pride to the Narredu family, including trainer Mallesh and his son Yash, has encountered a lung infection upon reaching Kolkata after a taxing journey from Mumbai.

"Enabler will not be racing for the Invitation Cup," confirmed trainer Mallesh Narredu in a conversation with Free Press Journal on Saturday, expressing regret over the setback. "While I won't be represented, my brother, Satish, may field either Synthesizer or Touch of Gray," he added, lamenting the absence of Enabler.

"It's a somber moment for Enabler, who could have showcased his prowess at the Invitation Cup. All we can do is hope for his swift recovery," Mallesh remarked, reflecting on the missed opportunity for his talented steed.

Read Also
Mumbai Races: Enabler Best for 2000 Guineas
article-image

Despite this setback, Mallesh's stables have had their share of triumphs, with the 2015 Indian Derby winner, Be Safe, participating in the Invitation Cup.

Adding to their accolades, Quasar from Mallesh Narredu's stables clinched the Indian Turf Invitation Cup, with his son, Yash, etching his name in history as the youngest jockey to secure victory in the prestigious event.

Read Also
Mumbai Races: Son Of A Gun Is Favourite For The Day's Feature Event
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: From Potholes To Public Toilets, BMC's Agenda For A Cleaner & Safer City

Mumbai: From Potholes To Public Toilets, BMC's Agenda For A Cleaner & Safer City

Cotton Candy Sale Banned In Tamil Nadu Due To Presence Of Cancer Causing Industrial Dye

Cotton Candy Sale Banned In Tamil Nadu Due To Presence Of Cancer Causing Industrial Dye

Farmers Protest 2.0: Ahead Of 4th Round Of Talks, Farm Leaders Ask Centre To Bring Ordinance Giving...

Farmers Protest 2.0: Ahead Of 4th Round Of Talks, Farm Leaders Ask Centre To Bring Ordinance Giving...

Video: ISRO Launches INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Onboard GSLV Rocket From Sriharikota

Video: ISRO Launches INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Onboard GSLV Rocket From Sriharikota

'Feels Like We Should Take Some Credit': Ben Duckett On India Batting Aggressively On Day 3 In...

'Feels Like We Should Take Some Credit': Ben Duckett On India Batting Aggressively On Day 3 In...