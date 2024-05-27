Dream 11 Cup Under-14 Selection Tournament: Vengsarkar XI Restrict Shastri XI Despite Shahid Khan's Hundred

Despite Shahid Khan’s ton (104 runs) Vengsarkar XI restricted Ravi Shastri XI for 229 runs as leg spinner Chinmay Dukhande took 6 for 40 runs in the second league match of the Dream 11 cup under 14 selection tournament at Oval Maidan, Churchgate.

In reply Vengsarkar xi are 83 for no loss in 25 overs at the end of days play. At Karatak Sporting ground Gavaskar XI were 249 for 9 after batting first against Tendulkar XI.

At Oval maidan Ravi Shastri XI opted to bat first but apart from their centurion Shahid Khan their none other batsman could contribute much in their total. Shahid Khan scored 104 runs in 115 balls with the help of 1 fours and in the process he added 98 runs for the fifth wicket with Parth Thakkar (27). Chinmay Dukhande was very accurate to take 6 wickets with his leg spin. In reply Arham Jain (batting 35) and Ishaan Pathak (batting 40) gav a solid start of unbeaten 83 runs for Vengsarkar XI.

At Karnataka Sporting Gavaskar XI once again showed good total of 249 for 9 as Swanand Palav (28), Smit Thakur (31), Vedang Mishra (48), Shane Raza (52) and Ayush Goho (2). At one stage they were 159 for 7 when captain Shane Raza and Ayush Goho added 42 runs for the eighth wicket to see their team crosses 200 runs mark. For Tendulkar XI Harsh Kadam took 4/33 and was well supported by Moksh Nikam with 3/57 and Hardik Gajmal with 2/49.

Brief Scores – At Oval Maidan = Ravi Sastri XI – 229 all out in 67 overs (Ayaansh Chitkara 21, Shahid Khan 104, Parth Thakkar 27, Vedant kadu 19; Chinmay Dukhande 6/40) V/s Vengsarkar XI – 83/0 in 25 overs (Arham Jain batting 35, Ishaan Pathak batting 40).

AT KARNATAKA SPORTING – GAVSKAR XI – 249/9 IN 95 OVERS ( Swanand Palav 28, Smit Thakur 31, Vedang Mishra 48, Shane Raza 52, Ayush Goho 22; Hardik Gajmal 2/49, Harsh Kadam 4/33, Moksh Nikam 3/57) V/s Tendulkar XI.