27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 MCA Trials: Pradnya Bhalerao Helps NMSA Emerge Champions In Style

Number four bat Pradnya Bhalerao’s composed knock of 96 runs helped Navi Mumbai Sports Association, Vashi Centre emerge champions by clinching a win against Sassanian Sports Club, Azad Maidan Centre on the basis of taking the first innings lead on the second day of their two-day final of the 27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 MCA selection trials cricket tournament 2024, organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Worli Sports Club ground, Worli on Wednesday.

In response to Azad Maidan Centre’s first innings total of 235 all out, Navi Mumbai SA, Vashi Centre who resumed at their overnight score of 10 for no loss did well to finish their first innings at 252 all out in 77.5 overs and snatch a crucial 17-run lead which secured their triumph.

In the remaining three overs Azad Maidan Centre made 24 for the loss of one wicket.

Pradnya’s match-winning effort came from 134 balls and contained 11 hits to the boundary ropes. Sparsh Gholap 34 runs and Pugaz Sundraj 31 runs made useful contributions to consolidate Vashi Centre’s position. Vedang Kokate 3 for 32 and Shaurya Rane 2 for 53 were the only successful Azad Maidan bowlers.

Brief scores – final: Sassanian SC, Azad Maidan Centre – 1st innings: 235 all out, 67.5 overs & 2nd innings: 24 for 1, 3 overs (Aarav Yadav 15*) Vs Navi Mumbai SA, Vashi Centre 252 all out. 77.5 overs (Pradnya Bhalerao 96 (134-balls, 11x4), Sparsh Gholap 34, Pugaz Sundraj 31; Vedang Kokate 3/32, Shaurya Rane 2/53). Result: Navi Mumbai SA, Vashi Center won on basis of first innings lead.