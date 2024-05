27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 Trials: Shane Raza Sparkles As Challenge SC Defeat Savlaram Krida Sankul Centre

All-rounder Shane Raza’s heroics with bat (109 runs) and ball (4 for 10) were the highlights as Challenge SC Centre defeated Savlaram Krida Sankul Centre on the first innings lead on the second day of their third round match of the 27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2024, organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Challenge SC ground Dombivali on Tuesday.

The impressive batting of Shane who scored a century saw Challenge SC reach a mammoth total of 342 all out in 71 overs. Later, Shane was deadly with the ball and claimed four for just 10 runs while Darshan Rathod grabbed three for 23 runs.

Brief scores: Challenge SC Centre 342 all out, 71 overs Vs Savlaram Krida Sankul Centre 89 all out, 34.1 overs (Shane Raza 4/10, Darshan Rathod 3/23). Result: Challenge SC won on 1st innings lead.

Municipal Ground Centre 152 for 9 decl, 67 overs Vs Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA Centre 154 all out, 57.3 overs (Arhaan Patel 51; Praveer Singh 4/39). Result: Palghar Dahanu Centre won ob 1st innings lead.

Matunga Gymkhana 227 all out, 52.2 overs & 147 for 8, 40 overs (Devansh Dure 65, Arnav Mirge 39; Krish Patil 4/10) Vs DPC Matunga Centre 132 all out, 45 overs (Moksh Nikam 5/14, Neeraj Giri 3/57). Result: Matunga Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.

Club Aquaria Centre 242 all out, 90.1 overs (Shahid Khan 93, Mann Singhvi 55) Vs Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Centre 111 all out, 46.5 overs (Agastya Kashikar 66; Aryan Desai 4/19) & 14 for 2, 6 overs. Result: Club Aquaria won on 1st innings lead.

District Sports Club Centre 281 for 8 decl, 88.4 overs (Rushan Farooqui 96, Ujjwal Singh 78, Ishan Yadav 30; Siddhant Desai 3/29) vs Shivaji Park Gymkhana Centre 289 for 7, 58 overs (Kabir Jagtap 146, Sidhant Desai 41; Nihit Mhatre 4/104). Result: Shivaji Park Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Vasu Paranjpe CC Centre 112 all out, 47 overs & ) Vs Shiv Sai Mandal CC Centre 203 for 7, 54.3 overs (Yashraj Kalaskar 70, Atharva Samudra 40, Anish Mhatre 30*; Srijal Prakash 4/27). Result: Shiv Sai Mandal CC Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Tarapur Vidya Mandir Centre 140 all out, 54 overs & 98 for 7, 41 overs (Vihang Akre 41; Preet Nijai 3/23) Vs Chimmaji Appa Centre 206 all out, 55 overs (Yash Singh 51, Shaurya Pithva 53, Akshaj Rai 31; Harsh Patil 6/33). Result: Chimmaji Appa Centre won on 1st innings lead.

United Cricketers Centre 70 all out, 34.5 overs & 80 for 9, 52 overs (Vedang Kokate 3/9) Vs Sassanian SC Centre 170 for 2 decl, 29.2 overs (Arshiyan Shaikh 101, Dev Nafade batting 36). Result: Sassanian SC Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Navi Mumbai SA Centre 280 for 8 decl, in 88 overs (Vedang Mishra 49, Saurabh Patil 54, Rajvardhan Jadhav 40, Vedant Kadu 62*; Dhrusheel Hire 3/32, Harsh Kadam 2/53, Tanya Mahansaria 2/39) Vs Rustomjee SC Centre 209 for 5, 35 overs (Harsh Kadam 100, Parth Rane 78; Shree Dhanawade 2/47). Result: Match drawn.