MCA Women Knockout Cricket: Kushi Thakkar's Unbeaten 83 Help DY Patil SA Clinch 7-Wicket Win Over Khandala CC

Cricket bat and ball | Credits: Twitter

Opening batswoman Kushi Thakkar played confidently to score an unbeaten 83 runs which propelled D.Y. Patil SA to a fluent seven-wicket win against Khandala CC in a first round match of the MCA Women’s knockout cricket tournament, organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the SRT Gymkhana-2, Kandivali.

Deciding to bat, Khandala CC registered a competitive total of 219 for four wickets from their 35 overs. Khandala’s leading scorer was Deeya Sanghvi who contributed 61 runs, while teammates Samiksha Kharade 44 runs, Riya Thakur 32 runs and an unbeaten 28 runs knock from Sanyukta Kini propped up their innings. D.Y. Patil’s Jasna Rach claimed two wickets for 36 runs.

Later, D.Y. Patil SA made a strong response with Kushi doing the bulk of the scoring. Kushi’s 101-ball knock was studded with nine superb shots to the boundary ropes. Siya Modi 37 runs and Shivani Lokhande 48 runs played good supporting roles to ensure the win. Rutuja Wandne two for 37 was Khandala CC’s successful bowler.

In another match, Sporting CC snatched a tense and thrilling six-run win against Dombivali CCA.

Brief scores: Sporting CC 180 for 8, 35 overs (Dhurvi Patel 54, Tanvee Chavan 24*; Sanika Khairnar 2/30, Preeti Chaudhari 2/37) beat Dombivali CCA 174 for 5, 35 overs (Lavnya Shetty 64, Sayali Bhalerao 39; Anju Singh 1/10). Result: Sporting CC won by six runs.

Khandala CC 219 for 4, 35 overs (Deeya Sanghvi 61, Samiksha Kharade 44, Riya Thakur 32, Sanyukta Kini 28*; Jasna Rach 2/36) lost to D.Y. Patil SA 223 for 3, 34.1 overs (Kushi Thakkar 83* (101-balls, 9x4), Siya Modi 37, Shivani Lokhande 48; Rutuja Wandne 2/37). Result: D.Y. Patil SA won by seven wickets.