Dr HD Kanga Knockout Cricket: Ajay Jaiswal Sparkles In Bhiwandi Taluka Victory

All-rounder Ajay Jaiswal hogged the spotlight as he created a record of sorts, by smashing triple century knock of 306 runs and then picked five wickets for 56 runs in guiding Bhiwandi Taluka Cricket Association to a mammoth 293-run victory against Bombay Wanderers Cricket Club in a first round Group ‘A’ match of the Dr. H.D. Kanga Knockout Cricket Tournament 2024 and played at the Parsee Cyclist ground, Azad Maidan on Sunday.

Batting first, Bhiwandi Taluka amassed a humongous total of 440 all out in 44.1 overs. Jaiswal's marathon innings came from just 148 balls and was studded with 44 cracks to the boundary ropes and 10 powerful sixes. Premchand Rajbhar 29 runs and Sujal Salvi 25 runs contributed to the scoreboard. Wanderers bowlers Akshay Mhatre 2 for 45, Raj Waingankar 2 for 59 and Mehank Dhanawade 2 for 60 claimed the wickets.

Later, Bombay Wanderers were unable to put up much of a fight and were dismissed 147 runs in 26.3 overs. All-rounder Raj Waingankar scored an unbeaten 47 runs and Sagar Kamble chipped in with 27 runs. Jaiswal did most of the damage by taking five wickets, while Pranay Shinde 2 for 26 and Vijay Mahtre 2 for 38 played perfect supporting roles.

Brief scores: Bhiwandi Taluka 440 all out, 44.1 overs (Ajay Jaiswal 306 (148-balls, 44x4,10x6), Premchand Rajbhar 29, Sujal Salvi 25; Akshay Mhatre 2/45, Raj Waingankar 2/59, Mehank Dhanawade 2/60) beat Bombay Wanderers 147 all out, 26.3 overs (Raj Waingankar 47*, Sagar Kamble 27; Ajay Jaiswal 5/56, Pranay Shinde 2/26, Vijay Mahtre 2/38).