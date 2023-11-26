Kanga League: Bharat Purohit Show Helps Navi Mumbai Win

Bharat Purohit took five wickets for 43 runs which helped Navi Mumbai Sports Association defeat Dadar Parsee Zoroastrian (DPZ) CC on the basis of the first innings lead in a rescheduled Round-4 Division ‘F’ match of the 76th Dr. H.D. Kanga Cricket League 2023-2024 at the DPZ ground, Matunga on Sunday.

DPZ batting first were dismissed for 104 runs in 42.4 overs. Besides Purohit’s efforts, Himanshu Chaudhari (3/23) and Juber Shaikh (2/27) got the other wickets. In reply, Navi Mumbai SA scored 111 runs for 5 declared in 19.1 overs. The leading batters were Rohan Tambe 42 runs and Tejas Chavan 35 runs.

Borivali Cricket Club also tasted a win defeating Navroz Cricket Club on the first innings lead. Navroz CC were bowled out for 106 runs in 36.1 overs in the first innings. Anant Desai and Varad Ramesh both scored 30 runs each. Borivali CC bowlers Ashish Yadav (3/22), Rakesh Naik (2/27) and Hanumant Matkar (2/39) shared the wickets. Borivali Cricket Club declared their first innings after reaching 110 for 6 wickets in 27.2 overs to take the crucial lead.

Hanumant Matkar and Anees Jamal scored 30 and 26 runs. Yash Mahadik (3/49) and Rudra Datey (2/24) were the successful bowlers. Navroz CC declared the second innings at 51 for 2 wickets in 19.3 overs.

Achievers Sports Club batsman Harsh Tathare hogged the limelight with a century effort of 123 runs (79-balls, 14x4s, 6x6s) which saw Achievers Sports Club score 225 for 3 declared in 36 overs. Shravan Mhatre 41 runs and Vaibhav Patil 25 runs added to the total In reply Shantibhai Seth Memorial Cricket Club made 95 for 3 wickets in 19 overs at the end of the day’s play and the match ended in a draw.

Brief scores - Division-F: K R P Xi Cricket Club 141 for 7 declared, 34 overs (Manish Rao 51, Samridh Bhat 32; Seemaab Khan 3/38, Nikhil Bhogale 2/35) Vs Star Cricket Club 51 for 5, 15 overs (Suhrut Kadam 21). Result: Match drawn.

Bharat Cricket Club 157 for 5 declared, 22 overs (Swapnil Patil 57, Rugved Chaudhary 29, Vaibhav Sane 24; Sai Angre 2/45) Vs Taki Team Sports Club 88 for 2, 26 overs (Yash Samgiskar 47, Jervis Ambosta 25). Result: Match drawn.

Maharashtra Young Cricketers 137 for 4 declared, 29 overs (Rajesh Bhujbal 61, Subramanian Doraiswami 47) Vs Sunrise Sports Club Association 34 for 1, 8.3 overs. Result: Match drawn.

Achievers Sports Club 225 for 3 declared, 36 overs (Harsh Tathare 123 (79-balls, 14x4s, 6x6s), Shravan Mhatre 41, Vaibhav Patil 25; Rajeev Kamath 2/42) Vs Shantibhai Seth Memorial Cricket Club 95 for 3, 19 overs (Sai Sanil 30, Abhijit Kshirsagar 28; Tanish Shetty 2/22). Result: Match drawn.

Young Mens Cricket Club (Vasai) 150 for 5 declared, 36 overs (Akshay Shelar 32, Darshan Sharma 30, Kunal Rele 26, Sameep Misal 25) Vs Souvenir Cricket Club 116 for 7, 19 overs (Vinit Mestry 24; Karan Rele 4/21, Kuwar Singh 3/55). Result: Match drawn.

Navroz Cricket Club 106 all out, 36.1 overs (Anant Desai 30, Varad Ramesh 30; Ashish Yadav 3/22, Rakesh Naik 2/27, Hanumant Matkar 2/39) & 51 for 2 declared, 19.3 overs Vs Borivli Cricket Club 110 for 6 declared, 27.2 overs (Hanumant Matkar 30, Anees Jamal 26; Yash Mahadik 3/49, Rudra Datey 2/24). Result: Borivali CC won on 1st innings lead.

Dadar Parsee Zoroastrian Cricket Club 104 all out, 42.4 overs (Pradeep Gupta 26; Bharat Purohit 5/43, Himanshu Chaudhari 3/23, Juber Shaikh 2/27) Vs Navi Mumbai Sports Association 111 for 5 declared, 19.1 overs (Rohan Tambe 42, Tejas Chavan 35; Atharva Chavan 2/39). Result: Navi Mumbai SA won on 1st innings lead.