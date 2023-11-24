'It Can Lift The Spirits Of The Players': Ravi Shastri On PM Modi Meeting Team India Cricketers After Defeat In CWC 2023 Final

Ravi Shastri opines on PM Modi's move to meet the Indian players. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the Prime Minister for visiting the Indian team dressing room after a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

"I think it's an outstanding thing simply because I know what a dressing room feels like and I have been in that dressing room for more than seven years as a coach of India apart from many years as a cricketer. It is a gut-wrenching feeling and when you are down then you seem that you are out."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 19th November.



The PM spoke to the players and encouraged them for their performance throughout the tournament.



(Video:… pic.twitter.com/ZqYIakoIIj — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

"When you get someone like the Prime Minister of the country coming and visiting the dressing room, it is something massive because it can lift the spirits of the players. This is no ordinary man walking in. When you have Prime Minister of a country walking into the dressing room is special. I know what the players would have felt like I know what I would have felt like you know if I was a coach of India," said Ravi Shastri on PM Modi's visit to Team India dressing room while speaking to ANI.

"You all are cordially invited from my side" - PM Modi to Indian cricketers

Following Team India's heartbreaking loss at the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered up the 'Men in Blue'. In a video shared by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi is seen motivating Rohit Sharma's side and said that the country is with them. He also said that they had worked hard in the tournament.

PM Modi also asked the team to 'stick together' in this difficult time following their six-wicket loss against Australia in the finals. While concluding, the Prime Minister cordially invited the squad to Delhi and asked them to meet again.

"You guys have worked really hard and played exceptionally well. Just stick together and keep on motivating each other. Also, whenever you are free and are in Delhi then let's meet again. You all are cordially invited from my side," he concluded.

Team India are currently involved in a five-match T20I series against Australia.