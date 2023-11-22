Video: No Grand Reception As Cummins, Hazelwood, Marsh Arrive In Sydney Post World Cup Win

No Grand Reception As Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Shaun Marsh Arrive In Sydney | Twitter

Mumbai: Australian captain Pat Cummins along with other players reached Sydney on Wednesday morning and surprisingly, the airport was empty and there was no one except the media to welcome the skipper & company who won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood and Shaun Marsh were spotted exiting the Gate B of Sydney Airport’s International Terminal rollinig their luggage with their own hands. The scenes at the airport were in contrast to how the fans of the Indian Cricket Team would have welcomed their heroes if they had arrived in the country after winning the World Cup from abroad.

No Drama, no jingoism, no political leader present to take the credit, no hero worship, no one to carry his luggage, no one going mad in streets.



This is Pat Cummins and Australian people after winning the World Cup 2023.



So much to learn from them.pic.twitter.com/u30cB6dBOW — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) November 22, 2023

Defying all odds

Defying all odds, Pat Cummins led Team Australia to defeat Team India in front of their own crowd in the Narendra Modi Stadium which has a capacity of over one lakh spectators. Pat Cummins and his team won the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in front of a massive crowd of Indian supporters of over 92,000 in Ahmedabad.

This is Pat Cummins' welcome at airport. 😭 Looks like cricket World Cup wasn't telecasted in Australia. pic.twitter.com/0y4wihHV7A — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 22, 2023

Australia defeated Team India

Australia defeated Team India which was undefeated in the tournament till they reached the finals of the tournament. Pat Cummins has become the fifth Australian captain to have won the world cup for their side.

Pat Cummins returning to Australia with World Cup.



Isse zyada log humare yahan office ki tapri pe mil jaate hain kisi bhi time jao pic.twitter.com/JyJYPyVKTV — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 22, 2023

World Cup away from home

Australia is now the only nation in the past 16 years to have won a World Cup away from home. Pat Cummins was being compared to Clark Kent from Superman as he was spotted donning glasses resembling the one which was worn by the character in the movie.

Pat Cummins returns back to Australia as the nation’s 5th WC Winning Captain



No grand reception at the airport, WHY SO? 😳pic.twitter.com/rXX1jdIiW0 — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) November 22, 2023

Bilateral series between India and Australia

Few players of the Australian World Cup winning squad are still in India as both the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will face each other in a five-match T20I series which will kickstart on Thursday (November 23) in Visakhapatnam.

Captain Pat Cummins has arrived in Australia. pic.twitter.com/hFIyDH0R6f — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 22, 2023

Travis Head and other players have stayed back

The hero of the finals for Australia, Travis Head and other players including, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha have stayed back for the bilateral series.

Aaron Hardie included in the side

The Australian side will be led by wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade and also the all-rounder Aaron Hardie was included in the side after David Warner decided to return to Australia and not participate in the bilateral series in India for personal reasons.

Golden year for Australia in cricket

The year 2023 can be claimed as a golden year for the Australian side in cricket as they won the Ashes, World Test Championship and also the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 under the captaincy of Pat Cummins.