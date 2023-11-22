Video: No Grand Reception As Cummins, Hazelwood, Marsh Arrive In Sydney Post World Cup Win

Mumbai: Australian captain Pat Cummins along with other players reached Sydney on Wednesday morning and surprisingly, the airport was empty and there was no one except the media to welcome the skipper & company who won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood and Shaun Marsh were spotted exiting the Gate B of Sydney Airport’s International Terminal rollinig their luggage with their own hands. The scenes at the airport were in contrast to how the fans of the Indian Cricket Team would have welcomed their heroes if they had arrived in the country after winning the World Cup from abroad.
Defying all odds, Pat Cummins led Team Australia to defeat Team India in front of their own crowd in the Narendra Modi Stadium which has a capacity of over one lakh spectators. Pat Cummins and his team won the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in front of a massive crowd of Indian supporters of over 92,000 in Ahmedabad.
Australia defeated Team India which was undefeated in the tournament till they reached the finals of the tournament. Pat Cummins has become the fifth Australian captain to have won the world cup for their side.
Australia is now the only nation in the past 16 years to have won a World Cup away from home. Pat Cummins was being compared to Clark Kent from Superman as he was spotted donning glasses resembling the one which was worn by the character in the movie.
Few players of the Australian World Cup winning squad are still in India as both the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will face each other in a five-match T20I series which will kickstart on Thursday (November 23) in Visakhapatnam.
The hero of the finals for Australia, Travis Head and other players including, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha have stayed back for the bilateral series.
The Australian side will be led by wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade and also the all-rounder Aaron Hardie was included in the side after David Warner decided to return to Australia and not participate in the bilateral series in India for personal reasons.
The year 2023 can be claimed as a golden year for the Australian side in cricket as they won the Ashes, World Test Championship and also the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 under the captaincy of Pat Cummins.