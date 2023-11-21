IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner Apologises To Indian Fan For Breaking Billions Of Hearts After Australia's World Cup Win

Australia opener David Warner on Monday had to apologise to his Indian fans after his team defeated the hosts to win the ICC World Cup for the sixth time in history in Ahmedabad.

Australia outclassed India by 6 wickets in a one-sided final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium to break billions of hearts as the Men in Blue were the favourites to lift the title before the summit clash.

A fan took to X, formerly Twitter, to tell Warner that the Aussies left every Indian cricket follower with a broken heart after the final.

"Dear @davidwarner31 you've broken billions of hearts," a fan named Samridh Agarwal reminded Warner to which he replied with "I apologise, it was such a great game and the atmosphere was incredible. India really put on a serious event. Thank you all."

Warner flopped in the final with the bat but that didn't stop Australia from cantering to victory as they gunned down the below-par target of 241 in just 43 overs thanks to Travis Head's 137 and Marcus Labuschagne's unbeaten 58.

The Mitchell Starc-led Aussie attack had earlier bowled out India for 240 in 50 overs after Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first on a slow pitch at the Modi stadium.

