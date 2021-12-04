e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:12 AM IST

COVID-19: India reports 8603 new cases, 415 deaths in last 24 hours

India's active caseload currently stands at 99,974.
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: BL Soni

New Delhi: A total of 8,603 new COVID-19 cases and 415 fatalities were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

As per an official statement from the ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 99,974. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.29 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 8,190 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 3,40,53,856. The recovery rate is at 98.35 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent, which remained less than 2 per cent for the last 61 days. The weekly positivity rate of 0.81 per cent was recorded on Saturday, which also remained below 1 per cent for the last 20 days.

The death toll is at 4,70,530.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,52,596 samples were tested for COVID on December 3. A total of 64,60,26,786 samples have been tested upto December 3.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 126.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:28 AM IST
