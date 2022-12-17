China is preparing for a war: Rahul Gandhi

ANI

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday warned the Centre that it is not an incursion, China is preparing for a war.

“The Central Government is trying to hide the facts and ignoring the situation but the threat from China is clear. It is not an incursion, it is preparing for a war,” Mr Rahul Gandhi told a press conference in Jaipur. Mr Gandhi said, “The Central Government is working on an event base but when it comes to inter­national relations you need to work with a strategy.”

He alleged China had encr­o­ached upon 2,000 km of the Indian land, and their so­ldiers were beating up the Indian troopers but the Go­vernment was ignoring it.

About the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr Gandhi said it was a great experience for him as he could feel the pain and agony of people.

He said, “During the freedom struggle and later, our leaders were close to people so they understood their pain better. Now, there is a gap between leaders and people. I want to bridge the gap. Unless you don’t feel the pain, you will not understand the common men’s pain and agony.”

About strengthening the party, he said, “People love Congress! Evidently, we have a strong base of supporters in every State. It is not only workers but the country is with us. The day Congress will reach out to its roots, no one will be able to defeat it.”

He said, “I have differences with BJP, and whatever it is doing, is good for the Congress.” He accu­s­ed BJP and RSS of running a campaign to defame him and Congress. He sa­id, “Only the Co­n­gress can defeat BJP. Only Congress has a national vision.”

