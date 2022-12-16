Coastal security a priority for new Navi Mumbai commissioner of police Milind Bharambe

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe | Source

The security of the coastal areas under Navi Mumbai police jurisdiction will be on priority for the former Mumbai joint commissioner and Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) of the state Milind Bharambe who took charge as Commissioner of Police of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

While speaking to the FPJ, Mr Bharambe said that the security of the coastal areas is a priority of Navi Mumbai police. “Since the coastal area is the landing point for terror point of view, we will ensure that there is adequate security to prevent any untoward incident,” said Mr Bharambe. He added that currently he is reviewing and accordingly he will decide on the further course of action.

There are around 144 km of coastal areas under Navi Mumbai police jurisdiction of which 44 km is a creek from Airoli to Vashi. In addition, there is around 60 km deep sea coastal belt that covers from Digha near Thane to Karanja near Uran. There is a port in Uran and a number of jetties for various purposes.

Mr Bharambe said that he will ensure proper coordination with other government agencies like CIDCO and NMMC as the city will see a large influx of people following the completion of infrastructure projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport, MTHL, and Metro. “These agencies might have some plans. The Navi Mumbai police will just fine tune to make them robust,” said Mr Bharambe.

Among major challenges, the new appointee says that cases of narcotics and cybercrimes are areas where he will have to work. “There has been a rise in cybercrimes and it is a challenge for us. Awareness among people will be key to control cybercrimes,” and Mr. Bharambe, adding that he is currently reviewing the trend of narcotics cases and will take a step very soon.

However, among his priorities, he says that he will make police services efficient. “Apart from using technology, the focus will be to deliver police services like passport verification and character certificates efficiently. Citizens will have a completely new experience in getting these services,” he said.

While Navi Mumbai is seen as a safe and secure city, the newly appointed police commissioner will stress the security of women, senior citizens and children.