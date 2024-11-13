Children's Day Special Series, Equestrian: Teenager Inaara Mehta Luthria Blazing A Trail On The Big Stage

Inaara Mehta Luthria |

In our Children's Day Special Series, young Inaara Mehta Luthria takes centrestage with her exploits on the national and international stage.

The 14-year-old from Mumbai has been trailblazing her way to glory after clinching the gold medal in consecutive years at the Junior National Equestrian Championships (Dressage) in 2022 and 2023.

The Hill Spring International School student then went a step further bagging the first place in the under-16 category at an international level event, Concours de Dressage International.

Inaara also topped the all-India qualifiers in the under-21 category and is a member of the Indian team.

In the 2023 FEI International Rankings (under-16), she was ranked fifth in India, ninth in Asia and 20th worldwide.

The young lass has quickly risen through the ladder to make a mark for herself in the world of equestrian and is just at the take off point in terms of her career.

The 14-year-old girl considered herself very fortunate to be guided and mentored by the right people.

"Throughout the course of my career, I have been fortunate enough to be guided by many senior and experienced people and all have played a valuable and impactful role in it. My journey in sports has been shaped by the incredible guidance of my father, Milan Luthria, and my coach, Hriday Cheddha, who have taught me resilience, determination, and the power of never giving up,'' she added.

Inaara attributed one of the major reasons for her success as the support of her family.

"My parents have played a pivotal role in my journey and have stood by me throughout, they believe a lot in value systems, ethics, kindness, generosity and self-development. When I see them being appreciated for their humanness more than anything else , I feel very strongly that I should try and imbibe the same in everything that I do."

The promising equestrian revealed that riding is not just a sport for her but something way beyond that.

"Riding isn’t just a sport for me—it’s a way of life that teaches patience, strength, and focus."

Inaara was thankful to her school and the horses for the constant companionship and support they have provided.

"With the support from my school and the companionship of my horses, Equinox who has been with me from the very beginning since I was 2 and Dasha Deluxe, I’m reminded every day of the importance of hard work, authenticity, and cherishing every step of the journey."