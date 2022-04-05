Inaara Luthria, Sophie Adhyarujina secure top positions in the Dressage Event of Regional Equestrian League

Inaara Luthria and Sophie Adhyarujina secured top positions in their respective Dressage competitions in the Children II Dressage event of Regional Equestrian League conducted on April 2-3 at Amateur Riders’ Club at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

Inaara performed on two horses Nashy and Equinox in turns securing 64.84 % and 61.25 % by winning first and second place. In the same event Shaira Khanna and Hayden Hussain positioned third and fourth place as they able to secure 60 % and 57.96 % respectively. Shaira rode on Roxy and Hayden on Rachel in the competition.

In the Children I Dressage Sophie Adhyarujina wins number one and two positions while performing on her two horses Velocity and Lioness in turns. Sophie secured 62.97 % with Lioness and 61.39 % while riding on Velocity. Annika Kjeldsen positioned third place while riding on Roxy and secured 58.45 %.

Children I, II and Juniors

Children I - 12 to 14 Years

Children II -10 to 12 Years

Junior -14 to 18 Years

