Pat Cummins Bowls To Pat Cummins: Big Bash League Celebrates Australia Captain’s Birthday In Unique Way; Video

Australia's T20 league Big Bash League (BBL) came up with an innovative and unique way to celebrate the birthday of Australia captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday, May 8.

Pat Cummins has turned 32 and wishes are pouring in for the World Cup-winning captain. Cummins is often considered as one of the best captains in modern-era cricket, having won the World Test Championship title 2021-23, the ODI World Cup 2023 and the 2021-22 and 2023 Ashes Series. With his early success as captain in international cricket, the New South Wales cricketer has considered as among the greatest skippers.

In a video shared by Big Bash League on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Pat Cummins was seen delivery full toss to himself. The edited video went viral on social media.

Pat Cummins into bowl to Pat Cummins...



Happy birthday, @patcummins30 😂 pic.twitter.com/yxKV4gzW11 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) May 8, 2024

Pat Cummins burst onto the international scene with his brilliant performance in the second and final match of the Test series against South Africa in Wanderers, where he scalped seven wickets, with six wickets in the second innings. It was his fourth first-class cricket and also, was the youngest to represent in Australia since Ian Craig (18 years and 193 days) in 1953.

Cummins was part of the Australia team that won the fifth ODI World Cup in 2015 and the maiden T20 World Cup in 2021. The 31-year-old was appointed as Test captain after Tim Paine stepped down from leadership duties in the red-ball format due to improper misconduct off the field in 2017.

Pat Cummins took over the leadership duties in the ODI cricket after Aaron Finch decided to retire from international cricket in 2022.

Pat Cummins in Indian Premier League

Apart from his success in international cricket, Pat Cummins have been successful in Indian Premier League. Cummins made his debut with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and played only one match. After serving two seasons with KKR, the right-hand pacer moved to Delhi Daredevils (formerly Delhi Capitals) ahead of IPL 2017.

In 2020, Pat Cummins returned to Kolkata Knight Riders and played two seasons before ruling out of the IPL due to workload management in 2023. In 2022, Cummins grabbed the headlines when he recorded then joint-fastest fifty in the IPL history during the match against Mumbai Indians, where he scored 56 off 14 balls.

Australia captain put his name for the IPL 2024 Auction and Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired his services for a whopping 20.50 crore. Under the leadership of Cummins, SRH are having a good campaign as they are currently at the fourth spot with six wins and five losses in 11 outings.