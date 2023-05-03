Regional Equestrian League: Jahnvi, Niharika & Inaara qualify for the Nationals

In the Show Jumping and Dressage Jahnvi Raheja, Niharika Singhania & Inaara Luthria qualify for the Nationals hosted by Amateur Riders’ Club.



In the Dressage Children I category, Inaara Luthria scored 68% while riding on ‘Dasha Deluxe’ Ayaan Palaparthy scored 55% while riding on ‘Starleena’.

Results – Player Name (Horse Name/ Score Percentage)

Inaara Luthria (Dasha Deluxe/68%) Ayaan Palaparthy (Starleena/55%)

Quote: Inaara Luthria, age 12, from NSS Hill Spring International School, Mumbai.

“I had already qualified for the JNEC at the previous REL in March with a score of 63.5%, but I wanted to see if I could do better. My coach pushed me to work diligently and with focus on my horse Dasha Deluxe. I was thrilled to score 68.75% on the day of the competition. I also got some valuable feedback and advice from senior jury members who were very encouraging.”

In the Dressage Children II category, Shivank scored 63% while riding on ‘Thunder Boy’. Sara Kane scored 56% while riding on ‘Starleena’.

Results – Player Name (Horse Name/ Score Percentage)

Shivank (Thunder Boy/63%) Sara Kane (Starleena/56%)

In the Dressage Junior category, Jahnvi Raheja riding on ‘Belvedere’ finished her round with a score of 66.6%. Niharika Singhania riding on her horse ‘Cardinal ‘finished the round with a score of 65.8%, she competed again and scored 61.9% riding on the horse ‘Kwartz Decadent Grey RS2’. Maira Gracias riding on ‘Imagine’ finished her round with the score of 57.6%.

Results – Player Name (Horse Name/ Score Percentage)

Jahnvi Raheja (Belvedere/ 66%) Niharika Singhania (Cardinal/ 65%) Niharika Singhania (Kwartz Decadent Grey RS2/ 61%) Maira Gracias (Imagine/ 57%)

Quote: Niharika Singhania, 17 years old, from DSB International

“In this sport, the most important thing is teamwork. For you to know your horse and to be able to be in perfect sync with them is crucial”



Quote: Jahnvi Raheja, 15 years old, from Cathedral and John Connon School

“I am very grateful to my coach Bobin sir and team ARC for holding the REL event last weekend. I was very happy to have scored a 66.6% with Belvedere and delighted to have qualified for the JNEC”

In the Show Jumping Young Rider category, Cdt, Partham Kundu riding on ‘Tomahawk’ finished the round in 77.7 seconds with 4 penalties. Paraj Shah riding on ‘Cloud 9’ finished the round in 82.9 seconds with 8 penalties. Cdt. Prakhar Negi riding on ‘Rennaisance’ finished the round in 67.9 seconds with 16 penalties and failed to qualify for the Nationals.

Results – Player Name (Horse Name/ Penalties)

Cdt. Partham Kundu (Tomahawk/4) Paraj Shah (Cloud 9/8) Cdt. Prakhar Negi (Rennaisance/16)

In the Dressage Young Rider category, Cdt. D Majumder riding on ‘Pride’ finished the round with a score of 56.5%. Cdt. Shaurya Shekhar riding on ‘Vajra’ finished the round with a score of 55.9% Cdt. Partham Kundu riding on ‘Tomahawk’ finished the round with a score of 55.4%. Cdt. Prakhar Negi riding on the horse ‘Rennaisance’ finished the round with a score of 54.4% Cdt. Sai Jayanti Butti riding on ‘Thunder Boy’ finished the round with a score of 50.7%.

Results – Player Name (Horse Name/ Score Percentage)

Cdt. D Majumder (Pride/ 56%) Cdt. Shaurya Shekhar (Vajra/ 55%) Cdt. Partham Kundu (Tomahawk/ 55%) Cdt. Prakhar Negi (Rennaisance/ 54%) Cdt. Sai Jayant Butti (Thunder Boy/ 50%)





About Event:

Amateur Riders’ Club hosted the Regional Equestrian League for the JNEC (Junior National Equestrian Championship) in Dressage and Show Jumping. Riders from seven different clubs across Mumbai participated in the REL. Kids from UK United, NDA (National Defence Academy), RTL (Right to Live), Kings Farm & ARC (Amateur Riders’ Club) were seen competing at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. Riders qualifying for the REL will compete in the Nationals.



Athlete's participation categories: