 Bombay YMCA Embarks On Sesquicentennial Year With Spectacular Ceremony
Bombay YMCA Embarks On Sesquicentennial Year With Spectacular Ceremony

This event marked 150 years of unwavering commitment to serving humanity, empowering communities, and nurturing youth.

Updated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 09:29 PM IST
Bombay YMCA, Mumbai's oldest NGO, embarked on its Sesquicentennial year with a spectacular ceremony at the iconic Afghan Church, Colaba, on April 25th, 2025.

This event marked 150 years of unwavering commitment to serving humanity, empowering communities, and nurturing youth.

The ceremony, held at the historic Afghan Memorial Church, also known as St. John, the Evangelist Church, was a momentous occasion to express gratitude and renew the mission and vision set by the founding father. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed spiritual leaders, administrators, and government officials.

Among the distinguished guests were:

Rev. Dr. Samuel Stephens (Former President, Asia Pacific Alliance of YMCAs & Former Vice President, World Alliance of YMCAs) - Chief Guest

Mr. Eldo, N.V (National General Secretary, National Council of YMCAs of India)

His Grace Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, Metropolitan Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church

Mr. Sunil Lobo, President, Bombay YMCA

Mr. Vinod John, Hon. General Treasurer, Bombay YMCA

Rev. Dr. Newton Parmar, General Secretary, Methodist Church of India

Father Anthony Charangat, Editor Examiner

Ms. Therese George (General Secretary, Bombay YWCA)

Mr. Pravin Mckenzie (General Secretary, Pune YMCA)

Mr. Noel Amanna, Vice President, National Council of YMCAs of India

Mr. Regi George, Hon. General Treasurer, National Council of YMCAs of India

Adv. Rui Rodrigues, Chairman, Sesquicentennial Organizing Committee

Mr. Stanley Karkada, Former General Secretary, Bombay YMCA, President India Fellowship of YMCA retirees

Mr. Joe Schmutz (CEO, Munich YMCA)

Mr. Peter Wong, General Secretary, Hong Kong YMCA

Rev. Joel Vedamrutharaj, (Presbytery in charge, Afghan Church)

Mr. JayaKumar (IPS), Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration)

Rev. Clement Christian, Auxiliary Secretary, Bible Society of India

Mr. Georgi Zachariah, Chairman, Asha Handicrafts

Dr. Jerry D'souza, Chairman, Abundant Life Ministries

Rev. Dr. Willie Soans, Chairman, Community of Hope.

