Bombay YMCA Embarks On Sesquicentennial Year With Spectacular Ceremony

Bombay YMCA, Mumbai's oldest NGO, embarked on its Sesquicentennial year with a spectacular ceremony at the iconic Afghan Church, Colaba, on April 25th, 2025.
This event marked 150 years of unwavering commitment to serving humanity, empowering communities, and nurturing youth.
The ceremony, held at the historic Afghan Memorial Church, also known as St. John, the Evangelist Church, was a momentous occasion to express gratitude and renew the mission and vision set by the founding father. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed spiritual leaders, administrators, and government officials.
Among the distinguished guests were:
Rev. Dr. Samuel Stephens (Former President, Asia Pacific Alliance of YMCAs & Former Vice President, World Alliance of YMCAs) - Chief Guest
Mr. Eldo, N.V (National General Secretary, National Council of YMCAs of India)
His Grace Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, Metropolitan Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church
Mr. Sunil Lobo, President, Bombay YMCA
Mr. Vinod John, Hon. General Treasurer, Bombay YMCA
Rev. Dr. Newton Parmar, General Secretary, Methodist Church of India
Father Anthony Charangat, Editor Examiner
Ms. Therese George (General Secretary, Bombay YWCA)
Mr. Pravin Mckenzie (General Secretary, Pune YMCA)
Mr. Noel Amanna, Vice President, National Council of YMCAs of India
Mr. Regi George, Hon. General Treasurer, National Council of YMCAs of India
Adv. Rui Rodrigues, Chairman, Sesquicentennial Organizing Committee
Mr. Stanley Karkada, Former General Secretary, Bombay YMCA, President India Fellowship of YMCA retirees
Mr. Joe Schmutz (CEO, Munich YMCA)
Mr. Peter Wong, General Secretary, Hong Kong YMCA
Rev. Joel Vedamrutharaj, (Presbytery in charge, Afghan Church)
Mr. JayaKumar (IPS), Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration)
Rev. Clement Christian, Auxiliary Secretary, Bible Society of India
Mr. Georgi Zachariah, Chairman, Asha Handicrafts
Dr. Jerry D'souza, Chairman, Abundant Life Ministries
Rev. Dr. Willie Soans, Chairman, Community of Hope.