Bombay Sappers Soldierathon: Bombay Sappers Marathon At BEG Centre, Pune On January 14

The Bombay Sapper War Memorial in Pune celebrates a century of existence in 2024. To commemorate the milestone of the iconic Memorial, Fitistan-Ek Bharat will be organizing a marathon ‘Bombay Sappers Soldierathon’, that will be run within the precincts of the BEG Centre, Dighi Hills, Pune on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Registration closes on Sunday December 31, 2023.

This will be a unique race for the participating athletes and they will get a rare and lifetime opportunity to experience running along with soldiers within the BEG Centre at Dighi Hills. The entire route for the runners will be on soft ground and going through the verdant surroundings of the lush Dighi Hills and Gurnam Lake inside the BEG campus.

A distinctive feature of this marathon is that the participants will run on soft running routes. This will be completely different from most road running marathons, which can cause more stress on your knee/ankle joints. In the city environment of Pune/Mumbai such soft routes for running are not available.

Another aspect of the marathon is that it open to civilians and will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to run shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers and also experience the military way of life.

The route of half marathon, 10 KM & 5 km is around Gurnam Lake and trails of forest around BEG Centre, Dighi Hills, Pune.

The last date for registration is Sunday, December 31, 2023.

To register click on website www.fitistan.com or https://www.townscript.com/e/beg-marathon

Category of races:

18 years & above – 21 KM (timed run).

14 years & above – 10 KM (timed run).

10 years & above – 5 KM (timed run).