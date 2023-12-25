Madhya Pradesh: Cycle Marathon Taken Out; Inspires People To Maintain Cleanliness In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A cycle marathon was organised by the municipal council, on Monday, under the ‘Cleanliness Mission’ to make people aware of the issues of cleanliness and health. The marathon which commenced from Renuka College, Niwali Road, was flagged off by municipal council president Basanti Bai Yadav.

The cycle marathon was taken out in the town to make Sendhwa number one in cleanliness. The residents showed great interest in the rally. The marathon commenced from Niwali Road and traversed through main streets including old bus stand, AB Road, Gurudwara, Sant Vinoba Marg, Motibagh Chowk, and Sadar Bazaar.

SDM Abhishek Saraf administered the oath of cleanliness to the people. BJP leader Vikas Arya praised the initiative and said each person will have to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in the town.

Municipal council president Basanti Bai Yadav also urged people to maintain cleanliness on streets like in our homes. CMO Madhu Chaudhary expressed gratitude towards attendees of the event.