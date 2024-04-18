Bhopal Power Cut April 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Panchwati, Kerwa Dam Area & More; Check Full Schedule Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scheduled power outages are set to affect various neighborhoods in Bhopal on April 19 . Residents in the specified areas are urged to pay heed to the designated time frames mentioned for the planned electricity disruptions.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Residents of Shiv Nagar, Bhanpur Bridge and nearest areas will be facing a power outage of 6 hours on Friday. .

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Similarly, power will be disrupted in Amritpuri, Gopal Nagar, Nagarjun, Surbhi life and nearest area for 6 hours on April 19.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Also, in Indra Vihar, Panchwati and nearest areas, residents will suffer power cut for a long peiod of time, i.e. 7 hours.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Similarly, people in Sakshi Dhaba, Kerwa Dam, Krishi Sansthan, Sterling Green View, Deepak Society and the nearest area will have to witness a 7-hour-long power outage on Friday.

Time: 10:00 Am to 05:00 Pm

Area: Residents around BHEL pump, Bheem Nagar, Om Nagar and nearest areas will have to face a power cut of 6 hours .

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The planned power interruption forms a crucial component of the routine maintenance initiatives conducted by the electricity board. These proactive measures aim to uphold the seamless operation of the grid and forestall any unforeseen power disruptions in the days ahead.

In light of this, residents are strongly encouraged to prepare accordingly, organizing their schedules to accommodate any essential activities reliant on electricity during the stipulated time frames. This proactive approach ensures minimal inconvenience and facilitates smooth cooperation during the maintenance period.