Bhagubhai Khichadia Under-16 Cricket Tournament: Swami Vivekanand Beat Rizvi Springfield To Claim Title

Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivli clinched the title of Bhagubhai Khichadia under 16 Cricket Tournament, organized by Khar Gymkhana, by beating Rizvi Springfield, Bandra by 5 wickets.

Swami Vivekanand won the toss and elected to field.

Rizvi Springfield scored just 131 runs in 31.1 overs. Aditya Songhare was the pick of the bowlers as he took 5/49 and was well supported by Arnav Lad with 3/40.

For Rizvi Springfield captain Devansh Rai scored 48 with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Apart from him Meet Patel (17) and Shubham Palai (16) could get the double figure mark.

While chasing this small total Swami Vivekanand lost two wickets for 29 runs, but Yug Asopa (54 with 10 fours and 1 six) and Advait Kandalkar (47 with 6 fours and 1 six) put together 92 runs for the third wicket to march to the victory target. They scored the required runs 132/5 in 18.2 overs. For Rizvi Springfield Aryan took 2 wickets for 7 runs.

Yug Asopa (Swami Vivekanand) who scored 198 runs in this tournament was adjudged as the best batsman of the tournament whereas Dev Damania of Rizvi who took 12 wickets in this tournament was declared best bowler of the tournament as well as best all rounder of the tournament award. Former test player and National selection committee member Salil Ankola alongwith Khar Gymkhana President Vivek Devnani (poly), Dronacharya award winner Cricket Coach Dinesh Lad, MCA committee member Abhay Hadap gave away the prizes.

Brief scores: Rizvi Springfield - 131/10 in 31.1 overs (Shubham Palai 16, Devesh Rai 48, Meet Patel 17; Aditya Songhare 5/49, Arnav Lad 3/40) Lost to Swami Vivekanand Int. School - 132/5 in 18.2 overs (Arjun Lotlikar 22, Yug Asopa 54, Advait Kandalkar 47; Aryan 2/7).