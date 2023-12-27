‘Baulkline 3.0’ NSCI All India Snooker Open 2024: NSCI Baulkline 3.0 Hikes Cash Award To Rs 18.5 Lakh

The cream of Indian snooker players from across the country will be competing for the top honours in the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised Rs 18.5 lakhs prize-money ‘Baulkline 3.0’ NSCI All India Snooker Open 2024, which is set to commence at the NSCI billiards hall, Worli from January 7 to 19, 2024. This tournament offers one of the highest prize-money in India and would be a great start to the 2024 domestic season.

Baulkline 3.0 is an All India Open 15 Red Snooker championship. It is one of the biggest snooker events in the country and is contested by the best cueists in India. It is also a platform for amateurs to test their skills against the big guns. The initial rounds of this direct knockout tournament will cue-off from January 7 and 32 players from the qualifying draw will join 32 direct entries to participate in the main draw, which will commence from January 13.

With 18.5 lakh as total prize-money, the third edition is set to give away Rs 5 lakhs to the winner followed by 2.5 lakhs to the runner-up. The two losing semi-finalists stand to earn Rs one lakh each and the four losing quarter-finalists will pocket Rs 50,000 each. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the losers of the earlier rounds and Rs. 5,000 will be given to the 32 qualifiers. to be the highest paying tournament to start 2023. In addition the organizing committee will present a prize of Rs 1.47 lakh for the maximum break of 147.