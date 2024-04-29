 Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey Tournament 2024: Champions Central And Customs Storm Into Final
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

Holders Central Railway and Mumbai Customs Red, both progressed to the Women’s Open and Men’s Open finals respectively in the Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the Bandra Gymkhana tennis courts.

The Central Railway outfit were dominant in their semi-final match against the visiting Kangleipak team from Manipur and stormed to a fluent 4-0 win. Captain Hlunte Lalhlunmawii struck a brace of goals while Jivan Kishori and Anuja Singh chipped in with one each to complete the win.

In contrast, Mumbai Customs staved off a spirited fight from Central Railway by snatching a tight 1-0 win in the men’s open last four match. Seasoned centre-forward Jayesh Jadhav scored the all-important winner to seal Customs' win.

In the men’s final, Customs will meet India Rush who defeated fancied Mumbai Port Authority 5-4 via the sudden death penalty shootout after the match finished in a goalless draw.

article-image

In the women’s final, Central Railway will clash with arch-rivals Western Railway who defeated Warriors Sports Club by a 4-1 scoreline.

In the Girl’s Under-14 semi-finals, St. Theresa’s HS, Santacruz got the better of Carmel of St. Joseph’s, Malad by a fighting 2-1 margin and India Rush SC riding on Ikra Sorathiya’s superb hat-trick tamed Duruelo Convent, Bandra 3-0.

Results – Girls’ U-14 (semi-finals): St. Theresa’s High School 2 (Nirja Redkar, Arya Kamble) beat Carmel of St. Joseph’s 1 (Grace P.).

India Rush SC 3 (Ikra Sorathiya 3) beat Duruelo Convent 2 (Ankita Prasad, Kritik Kondoskar).

Women Open (semi-finals: Central Railway 4 (Hlunte S. 2, Jivan Kishori, Anuja Singh) beat Kangleipak Blue (Manipur) 0.

Western Railway 4 (Lily Chanu 2, Priyanka Nnkhede, Akanksha Singh) beat Warriors SC 1 (Mamta Pasi).

Men Open (semi-finals): Mumbai Customs Red 1 (Jayesh Jadhav) beat Central Railway 0.

India Rush SC 5 (Kishan Chaurasiya 2, Raj Solanki 2, Rhythm Mamla) beat Mumbai Port Authority 4 (Rahul Shinde 2, Stephen Swamy 2).

